Democrats call on Jeff Sessions to resign

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and others have said Sessions should resign after confirmation that he met with the Russian ambassador to the United States and the latest on how the White House is moving forward after Trump's address to Congress.
2:56 | 03/02/17

