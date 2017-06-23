Dennis Rodman says North Korea visit was 'worth it' amid criticism

Rodman suggested in an exclusive interview with ABC News that he is partly responsible for the reclusive nation's release of American college student Otto Warmbier, who died after being returned to the U.S.
8:28 | 06/23/17

