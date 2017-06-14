Transcript for Dennis Rodman visits North Korea as US student is released

Warmbier's release and the news of his condition coming at a time of heightened tensions, as you know, with North Korea. Let's go to Martha Raddatz. Martha, with his release many are wondering how the U.S. Will respond given that there are still other Americans being detained there. Reporter: There are, robin. Like all of us, U.S. Officials are outraged by the treatment of this young man and there is growing concern about the three others still imprisoned. Two of them were taken just in the last couple of months. Tony Kim and Kim hack sung teaching at Pyongyang university, the third prisoner there for two years is Kim dong chul, a businessman sentenced to ten years of hard labor and we do know from detainees who have been released in the past that prisoners are badly mistreated with stark condition, constant interrogations and the U.S. Will continue, robin, to press for their release, more urgently now than ever. Absolutely and as Linzie mentioned we know that Dennis rodman is back there in north Korea. No reason to believe there's any relationship between his visit and Warmbier's release, but the American authorities even realize that rodman was making this trip again? Reporter: They knew he was there but right as Otto Warmbier was being flown out rodman was arriving and later seen watching a north Korean women's basketball game and saying he was promoting peace. U.S. Officials are making clear he was not on an official visit. A bizarre coincidence to be sure but perhaps he was invited to North Korea because Kim Jong-un wanted to distractttention from the treatment of Warmbier bermuda but that will remain a major issue as the U.S. Tries to get North Korea to halt its nuclear weapons program and free those other prisoners, robin. Yes, it will remain a major issue. Thank you. There is more breaking news

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.