Transcript for Dermatologist shares her top home remedies for dry skin on 'GMA'

skin care solutions. Chapped lynns,ing kraed heels. We're all feeling it. Board certified determine toll Swiss and my friend Dr. Whitney Bowe to help us with homemade remedies. Almost everything you're about to show us we have in our home already and we'll start with the face. Or the grocery store. Or store. You can get it easily. Face, people this time of year get -- ? Dry patches and overall dull complexions. So I brought my favorite mask recipe and this is an avocado yogurt mask and the heroine is the yogurt. It contains probiotics but also lactic acid which is a natural exfoliant and sloughs away dead skin cells and gives you back that healthy glow. Take a half an avocado and mash it with the back of a fork and two teaspoons of honey and add one single serving full fat plain Greek yogurt and mix it together. Sara is applying it to her face right now. Sara will leave that on for about 15 minutes and then wash it off with warm water, pat dry with a clean towel and put on moisturizer. Then eat the rest. Let's do lips. They are separate and this is a different treatment. And chapped lips. I love honey for chapped lips. It acts as a humectant. So you just use a little warm water, dampen the lips and spread honey. I love manuca honey. It shows it has a potent wound healing and anti-inflammatory property in it and put a coat of vaseline so you don't lick off the honey and seal it in. Leave it on 20 minutes. Ideally overnight. Amazing for chapped lips all winter long. And your sweetie gets a soft kiss. With petroleum jelly. Inside out. A couple things you can eat. We all know drink plenty of water. But there are new studies emerging showing that actually healthy fats can help hydrate the skin from the inside out so you want to look for things like walnuts and avocados, salmon, flaxseed. Those healthy fats keep the skin credits much and supple but don't forget your yogurt and kefir so fermented foods rich in probiotics great for the skin, like lactobacillus -- Rolls off the tongue. And been shown to help strengthen the skin barrier and trap moisture in the skin. Wow. Fats, probiotics. Like what you put on your face you could eat. Last one, I feel like I'm turpining into my mother. Of course, we all do. Feet, so dry. So my favorite recipe for cracked heels, a couple of drops of lavender oil mixed in with coconut oil and put it over your feet and throw on a pair of cotton socks, it will just heal those heels overnight. It'll be all better. See, mom, we have a solution. Thank you so much, Dr. Bowe. Wasn't that great?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.