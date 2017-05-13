Transcript for Deserving moms gets a day of pampering for Mother's day

On this mother's day weekend moms are often the unsung heroes of the family but are front and center this morning and got to meet some hard working moms and treated them to a much deserved day of pampering. Happy mother's day. I love you, mom. I love you, mommy. I love my mom so much. Three different moms from three different walks of life. Dawn Duncan, the inaugural executive director of glam4good. I don't know how she manages to do it but takes care of me, two cats, my aunt. Katie dirgy who has a heart for charity. She's the glue and no matter how busy she is she's never too busy for us. An er nurse Natalie. Natalie, you exemplify what being an awesome mother is. This mother's we wanted to treat these ladies for all that they do. What's one thing we don't do enough of? Pamper ourselfs in exactly. Are you ready? Let's go. We headed to LE parker meridien's underground, one-stop shop for all things beauty, fitness and wellness. Here's the agenda. Facials, hair blown out and then makeup. First up, facials at skin laundry. When is the last time you did anything like this for yourself. Oh, wow, maybe ten years ago. Momma needs some pampering. And blow-outs at drybar. Raise your hand if you wish your kids were with you? Oh, no. Is that a trick question? No kid zone. Happy mother's day. Happy mother's day. You checking mason? No. You need to unplug. Ending our time with makeovers at blushington. You look hot. You're beautiful inside and out but how was this experience for you? Amazing. It was amazing. Amazing, wonderful. Such a treat. All: Happy mother's day. They were gorgeous before they even had the pampering and everyone if you're still scrambling to get mom a gift relax, joining us is Genevieve brown and great last-minute ideas. Always great to have you here. We saw these moms getting pampered but what about if we want to do that for our moms? Too late. Probably too late to get a spa appointment but on demand massage apps are all the rage, you can have a licensed massage therapist in under an hour and handle the payment, tax, tip. No money exchanges hands and you can have Swedish massage, a sports massage. Anything she wants and, you know, the spa comes to you, none of the work. I've done that a couple of times. Is it too late to do something personalized? It's not. Don't bother going to the drugstore for a generic greeting card. Imprint.us. Upload photos, it takes minutes, the gift creates itself and it's free. It's free. We always love that. Moment of truth, a lot of moms just want to get away from their kids. It's true. What can we do for that. Hotel tonight is an app that specializes in last-minute hotel reservations up to 70% off and hundreds of cities across the nation. And you can get a local hotel Tay for mom so she can relax and pack her an overnight bag. Send her on her way. Mommy will see you Monday. Love you, kid. Mommy will see you. She's coming back in a couple of days. Thanks so much, Genevieve. Coming up in "Pop news,"

