Transcript for Desperate search for missing after deadly California mudslides

We turn to the devastating mudslides in California. The death toll growing to 18. The victims as young as 3 years old. So devastating. This morning rescuers are searching for survivors through mud covered neighborhoods and ABC's Marci Gonzalez joins us from montecito with more on their efforts. Good morning to you, Marci. Reporter: Good morning, Paula and Dan. There is still so much water, so much mud here, it's hard to believe that this is a major interstate. You did see crews are working 24/7 here on alert that more victims could still be found here. With several people still missing this morning, crews are out relentlessly searching. Trying to peel away some of the layers to get foo some of the voids. Reporter: Saying while time is running out to find survivors, they are not giving up hope just yet. We continue to operate in a rescue mode. We have completed the primary searches. Reporter: More than 1200 first responders navigating dangers in the debris. How far down the wash are you? Reporter: Severed gas lines and swimming pools completely concealed by layers of quicksand-like mud. This is the worst thing I've ever seen. Reporter: Officials say every home in montecito has now been searched. In one Friday they found Joseph ble bleckel. The 18th victim. Among the victims friends of Emile Garcia. You see down there is my car. Reporter: Who says his own life was narrowly spared as he drove on the 101 freeway Tuesday morning. It was a wall of mud and debris coming down. I get hit on the right side. A tree or a tree trunk pinned me down. Reporter: Garcia crawling out of the window of his SUV wading through waist high mud to safety. Just consider ourselves lucky we were able to escape and get out of it alive. Reporter: Now, so lucky, you can see his range rover still submerged and with so much left to clean up and the ongoing search for the missing we're told this interstate wl now stay closed indefinitely. Dan and Paula. Such devastation out there. Our hearts go out to all those missing. Thank you very much, Marci.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.