Transcript for New details on Amtrak crash that killed 2 people

We turn to the investigation into the deadly train crash in South Carolina. Safety fishlgs are trying to figure out how the train ended own the wrong track. David Kerley has the latest from the scene. Reporter: This morning, investigators say the tragic remains of this crash were avoidable. A switch was in the wrong position. Causing a head-on collision, sending passengers flying. We just -- woke up to a real loud boom. Next thing you know, I was bouncing off chairs. Chairs was flying. Cell phones. Laptops the. Reporter: The seven-car amtrak train diverted on to a side track. Slam spoog a parked freight train. Everybody was screaming. I knew we were in big trouble. We were going to start flipping or implode. Reporter: The engineer and -- were killed. The southbound train headed to Miami from New York was passing through Columbia, south Carolina, the in the middle of the night. The switch was thrown. Locked. Diverting train 91 on to a side track and a parked csx train was on the track. Within seconds, traveling between 50 and 60 miles an hour, the amtrak train slams into the stationary freight train. The question is, why was that switch set the way it was. I think you're exactly right. That will be key to the investigation. Reporter: Investigators are still working down these tracks. Csx owns the tracks. It has not commented on why the switch was in that position and amtrak wasn't told about it. David, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.