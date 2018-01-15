Transcript for Details revealed after arrest of teen accused of killing his friend

disturbing new details in the murder of the ivy league student, blaze Bernstein. His high school classmate is behind bars as police used Snapchat to track him down. Chilling online posts have come to light. Reporter: That's right, Paula. Those posts mention his views on cannibalism. Mention waterboarding. This, as blaze Bernstein's family prepares for his funeral. Samuel Woodward is behind bars this morning facing charges in the death of blaze Bernstein. After police say DNA evidence caused the arrest. We believe he was acting alone. Reporter: According to authorities, 20-year-old Woodward was the last person to see the student home on winter break. Over snap skn chat, the pair planned to hang out and catch up. At a local park, according to police. The specific details of what occurred at Borrego park are part of the ongoing investigation. We're awaiting final results of autopsy before confirming cause of death. Reporter: Bernstein's parents reported him missing January 3 frd. His body was found six days later bury in a shallow grave. Blaze was a brilliant, thoughtful, and charismatic man who shind light on the lives of the people and communities he touched. Reporter: While police have not revealed a motive, reports of disturbing posts on Woodward's social media accounts have surfaced. On one site, he says, if he could learn new skill, it would be wadderboarding. And asked what his attitude toward cannibals was, he says, they've got the right idea. According to a new sales affidavit, when authorities initially questioned Woodward, he had scratches on his hands, which he claimed were from a fight club. And dirt under his finger nails. He appeared to be breathing heavy, talkings fast, and visibly shaking during the interview. Overnight, Bernstein's parents said we're heart broken. We won't succumb to hate, bitterness, or disillusionment. Hen we stop crying, whooel do things to effect positive change. We have seen this firsthand in the tremendous amount of support we have seen from people everywhere. The district attorney says Woodward has not been charged officially just yet. He had a rental car with hiking equipment inside. So many questions this morning. And the social media posts, so chilling.

