Transcript for 'I was devastated:' Blac Chyna speaks out about leaked photos

We turn to Blac Chyna speaking out in an ABC news exclusive about her ex rob Kardashian sharing private images of her on social media. Linsey Davis sat down with her and her lawyer and we're going to talk about that now. Good morning, linsey. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. Blac Chyna is a reality star, model and business woman and now she's adding another title, advocate for victims of cyberbullying. The 29-year-old is heading to court today asking for a domestic violence restraining order for Rob Kardashian to stay away from her and stop posting about her on the internet. While Rob Kardashian and "Black-ish's" relationship drama is well documented on their reality show "Rob and cnyna". Why are you yelling. Psycho. It's aggravating. Reporter: The latest actions might be criminal. Last week the 30-year-old Kardashian posted sexually explicit images of Chyna former fiancee and mother of their daughter dream. In a Twitter rant he accused her of cheating on her and using him for his money. Instagram shut down his account but now Lisa bloom, an attorney for Blac Chyna is filing for a temporary restraining order against Kardashian. In California revenge porn is a crime, a civil wrong and a form of domestic abuse. What was your reaction when you first saw rob's posts about you? I was devastated, of course. I'm like how could somebody like post these pictures of me and I'm like -- like, wow, okay. Like this is a person that I trusted. I just felt. Betrayed. Betrayed. There are reports you liked some of the photos that he posted. Is that true? No, I didn't like none of the photos. I actual will Robert Kardashian blocked from my Instagram. What made you decide I'm going to take legal action. Well, I've talked to rob, you know, about everything. I've talked to him. The moral of the story is like he doesn't respect me so if you can't respect me you have to respect the law. Have any of the Kardashians reached out to you since these posts? No, ma'am. Reporter: There is a complex back story that just might explain what Chyna says is silence from the Kardashians. Many she was once close friends with Kim Kardashian and she once dated and has a child with rapper tyga. Tyga left her to date kylie. Shortly thereafter Chyna started dating Rob Kardashian and became pregnant with his baby. What do you say to the people who say, oh, this was just about revenge for the Kardashians. No, that's not -- first of all, you can -- that's not even my character and I see all these things on the internet and I never address it because I'm the bigger person. Robert came at me. Rob has said you used the Kardashians, you used him for fame and fortune. Your response. I was already Blac Chyna before the Kardashians. So where do you draw the line because you do expose a lot of your life. Some semi nude pictures. I'm going to draw the line of I am Angela white. I'm Blac Chyna. I can do whatever I want. It's my body. Any explicit photos that she may have chosen to post in the past, that's her choice. This is like saying a woman can't be raped if she previously chose to have sex with someone. It's her body. It's her choice. Each and every time. Why did you send rob a video of you with another man? You know, I've been broken up with rob since December and it's like if somebody keeps poking at you and poking at you and poking at you and keep poking at you, you're eventually going to pop and so I was just like maybe if I send this video to him, then he'll just leave me alone. Now, is there any truth in that he thinks that you were still together at the time? Is that possible? No, not at all. You loved him. Yes. Nobody was out to make a baby out of spite. Reporter: In 38 states plus D.C. Revenge porn is a crime. I'm not asking victims to change their behavior. I'm asking perpetrators not to commit crimes. It is a crime to post pictures like this and if you do it, I hope that the full impact of the law rains done upon you. I would like to just say something to like all the women out there, you know, you're not the only one that's probably going through something. So I feel as though if one person speaks up, maybe it -- hopefully it will be a domino effect. Rob Kardashian has not been charged with a crime at this time. Chyna posted on social media and told me that rob was physically abusive to her in April and there's absolutely no chance of reconciliati reconciliation. She was adamant about that but says she does plan to keep joint custody. We reefed out to rob and the Kardashians but did not receive a comment. Much more of our interview with her coming up on "Nightline."

