Transcript for Devastation left behind and homes still at risk in California wildfires

As Matt was reporting the biggest blaze burning is that Thomas fire in Ventura county and our Marcus Moore is there. Marcus, you're already sighing so much destruction. Reporter: We are, robin, this morning and you know that 90,000 acres that burned as Matt mentioned is an astonishing number and 150 structures have burned. Many of them are like the homes here in the nob hill estates. It's differ to tell but there are three homes in a row that have burned down and you see this one, that wall still there and look at that charred wreath on that front wall and there's twisted metal in front of the house and really devastation all around here and as you work your way towards the garage, look at that SUV. It is charred and there's also a car next to it underneath debris that's fallen down burned up as well along with the jeep parked in the driveway. Breathtaking to see this and what's astonishing is the fact that, yes, there are a number of homes in this neighborhood that have burned but also others that are still standing like this one next door. Difficult to see the roof of it, it's fine, the house is still there and the woman who lives here says that there were embers like this. It's charred right now but these were on fire falling out of the sky and landing all around this neighborhood. Her son-in-law was on the roof of the house sweeping these embers away as they were coming down and believes that's one of the reasons why her home is still here. But as we have seen up and down these hills of Ventura county there are so many that are gone. We do see that. I know it's early but are people able to get back and to check on their homes? Reporter: They are. We saw that yesterday and today we expect to see that again, people just beginning the process to sift through the rubble and they have, robin, been able to find some items. We met a family yesterday that actually found a rosary and it gave them some bit of solace and hope as they move forward here because there is so much left to clean up. Yeah, all right, Marcus,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.