Transcript for DIY cold brew and how it differs from iced coffee

Let's cool it down, the perfect way to cool down during the heat wave cold brew coffee. All the rage at cafes around the country. ABC's Abbie Boudreau has the secret to how you can make it at home to save yourself some moolah. Reporter: It's the coldest trend of the summer. Cold brew coffee. The new it drink for coffee lovers. Not to be confused with iced coffee. You always taste the difference when you hair hot coffee over ice versus cold brew. Reporter: You team them in cold water for hours and end result, smoother, sweeter and less acidic coffee. The popularity of cold brew growing exponentially for. Reporter: Owner of groundwork organic is showing us, one infused with nitrogen. Start with coarse coffee grinds. You can smell it. It's delicious. Reporter: And a French press. More patience than you, the better it's going to taste. Reporter: Can you really taste the difference between iced coffee and cold brew? Very good. A little earthy. Mm-mm. Chocolaty. That's the coal brew. Uh-oh. This one is the cold brew. Oh, my gosh. Well I like them both. This is really -- Reporter: These drinks are popular and pricey. Ranging from $3.19 from Dunkin' donuts, $3.35 at coffee bean and $3.45 at Starbucks. So why not make it yourself and save some money? So it's actually really easy to make at home. Starting with three-quarters of a cup of whole beans. Pour them into a bowl and add one liter of filtered water. Take a towel and cover it. Refrigerator, 12 to 24 hours later filter out the coffee grounds with a strainer first and a second time with a damp paper towel. It was quick, it was easy and it saved me a lot of money but does it taste good? Yeah, it's delicious. For "Good morning America," Abbie Boudreau, ABC news, Venice, California. Well, we decided we'll give it a try ourselves and see if we can tell the difference between the cold brew and regular coffee so take a sip. Here we go. Not a big -- Well, this one tastes better to me. Which one do you think is the coal brew? This one is less bitter. So -- the green is less bitter. The green is the cold brew. That's right. There we go. A little less bitter. You're right. Whoo. It's actually delicious. I usually don't drink it black but I can do it right there.

