Former DJ takes the stand in Taylor Swift groping trial

David Mueller, the one-time radio DJ accused of groping Swift, took rapid-fire grilling from Swift's attorney about a secret recording he made with his bosses the day before he lost his job.
2:26 | 08/09/17

