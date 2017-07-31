Transcript for Doctor delivers a patient's baby while at the hospital to give birth

Now to that incredible special delivery. An off duty doctor stepping in to save a baby's life. But she didn't do it just on any day. She did it while she was just hours away from giving birth herself. Take a look. Reporter: For Dr. Amanda he is, delivering babies is all in a day's work. I probably delivered since I started over 1,000 babies. Reporter: But when the doctor who was nine months pregnant herself arrived at the hospital in the earliest stages of her own labor, preparing to be induced for the birth of her second daughter, the last thing she was expecting was to put on her scrubs. I was waiting for an IV, waiting to get hooked up to the monitors and my husband actually said is that a woman screaming. Reporter: Down the hall, her patient Leah Johnson, was in labor with her fourth baby and her contractions were speeding up but the on-call doctor had yet to arrive. She was a patient of mine and I had seen her a few times throughout the pregnancy. When I came down to the hall room I made sure I put on another gown to cover my backside. It looked Normal, I don't think you could tell I was wearing a hospital gown. Reporter: Leah's baby girl making her debut and 12 hours later Amanda's daughter made hers. The new moms connecting over Skype. I've been talking about you for a week now. I'm glad to finally get to speak to you. I know, I'm glad you're doing well. Reporter: Leah counting her blessings, and Dr. Amanda too, both marveling in the births of their sweet little girls. I'm so happy. You deserve to be recognized. I tell you, I had no idea when you came into the room that that's what was going on. I'm impressed with how you did. I can't believe how fast you went and you were totally in control. It was amazing. Great story. Incredible story. Our senior medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton is here. Incredible story, but how is this medically possible? I think we definitely have to file this one under the category of I am woman, hear me roar. I mean, look, it's possible because every labor, every induction, every delivery is different and that's not only true woman versus another woman but within the same woman it can be different. And they just have to be at different stages in the course of their labor and delivery. This was for the doctor an eelective induction which obviously hadn't started yet, and for the woman, the patient, second stage of delivery, and that only takes if everything goes well a couple of seconds to a couple of minutes. In a situation where you have fetal distress, how much time is available? Full-term babies, they are built to withstand the stress of labor and delivery because it's not just stressful for the mom but for the baby too so their heart rate can drop periodically. That happens all the time. In general when it goes down and stays down, we start the clock, the clock starts ticking and we can watch that for a few minutes. Personally I gave it like a six to seven-minute limit and then that baby has to come out, whether that's with a stat c-section or operative delivery like forceps or vacuum and when you hear that primal shriek you know things are starting to go down. I like how you put that. That's the technical term. But was this a safe scenario for either of them though, for either one of them? I think you have to remember there are two patients for every one pregnant woman so in this case four lives at stake, the doctor, the hospital, the nursing staff would never let anything go on that would endanger any one of those four lives. But I think it speaks to the very powerful drive that all health care professionals have. We always sacrifice, compromise our own sleep, our own health for the sake of the patient and that's what you saw. Two moms who were fighting for their babies, really. Absolutely. A great sisterhood. Super women. I love seeing the after pictures, all the smiling faces. Me too. Thank you, Dr. Jen. We appreciate it.

