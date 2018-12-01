Transcript for Doctors warn parents about online challenge encouraging teens to consume laundry pods

She loved you. Turn to our "Gma" cover story and parent ago letter about a dangerous new online craze, this is a crazy one. Teens are taking laundry detergent pods and putting them in their mouths then filming it. Diane Macedo. Pretty surprising. Also alarming story. I can't even believe I have to say this right now. They are brightly colored and very nicely wrapped but these tide pods are not candy or pizza toppings or breakfast cereal. They are not edible. While that may sound obvious a video is showing this and experts warn it can be deadly. The laundry detergent pods you use to fight tough stains. I knew it was just what we needed. Reporter: Are now the focus of a dangerous new online challenge. Teens trying to be funny are now putting themselves in danger by ingesting this poisonous substance. Reporter: Teenagers are putting laundry pods into their mouths then posting the videos online. The videos themselves are so alarming we're just showing freeze frames. This cops as the American association of poison control centers says there's been a steep spike of teens misusing them. There are 40 cases so far and counting. It only takes a second for an everyday item to become dangerous. Reporter: This isn't the first time tide pods have come under fire. The small colorful laundry pods have been a major source of concern for small children who mistake them for candy. In 2017 the American association of poison control centers said there were reports of more than 10,000 exposures to highly concentrated packets of laundry detergent by children 5 and under. They would get very sick very rapidly. They get very drowsy, significant loss of consciousness. Reporter: And that's not all. Consuming these can be Lee that will. Currently we are aware of about ten deaths since laundry pods came out into the market many years ago. Reporter: Tide's parent company projector and gamble tells ABC news nothing is more important to us than the safety of the people would use our products. They should not be played with whatever the circumstance is. Even if meant as a joke. Now for any type of exposure call the local poison center. Or you can text poison to 797979. 1-800-222-1222. They're designed to dissolve when wet. Just putting them into your mouth can be dangerous. Nothing funny about this challenge. Most important thing, don't do it in the first place. Seems obvious. You almost don't even want to have to say it. It can be very dangerous. Thank you for the report. Let people know. Look out for your kids. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.