Transcript for Donald Trump Blasts President Obama on Twitter

that scare at trump tower on Tuesday. Police evacuating the lobby over a suspicious package. Authorities later giving the all clear. The president-elect was down in Florida at the time. Meanwhile, Donald Trump doubling down taking to Twitter again to shoot down president Obama's recent suggestion that he would have won the election. ABC's Mary Bruce is at the white house with more on the escalating tensions between the president and president-elect. Mary, good morning. Reporter: Good morning. Yeah, Donald Trump still on vacation in Florida but still working. He's holding transition meetings and still on Twitter over the break he's been weighing in on the economy, foreign policy and still taking on president Obama. This morning the president-elect ramping up his fight tweeting president Obama campaigned hard and personally in the very important swing states and lost. The voters wanted to make America great again. The president-elect digging in after Obama suggested he could have beaten trump. I think I could have mobilized a majority of the American people. Reporter: On the economy, trump is touting a post-election bump in consumer confidence boasting the highest level in more than 15 years. Thanks, Donald. Throughout the holiday trump has been lobbing jabs on Twitter even though he promised to tone it down. I'm going to do very restrained if I use it at all. I'm going to do very restrained. Reporter: He's tweeted more than 200 times since his victory and according to his incoming press secretary don't expect that to change. His use of social media in particular is going to be something never seen before. He has this direct pipeline to the American people. Reporter: One of his latest targets the U.N., not pleased that the Obama administration allowed the U.N. To pass a resolution condemning Israeli settlements saying it will make it much hard story negotiate peace and he's getting an assist from Republican lawmakers. We should seriously consider withholding all funds from the united nations until this anti-Israel resolution is rescinded entirely. Reporter: Now, secretary of state John Kerry is expected to weigh in on that U.N. Resolution later today when he delivers remarks on the Obama administration's plan for peace in the Middle East. Also this morning, "The Washington post" reporting that the white house is close to announcing measures to punish Russia for interfering in the U.S. Election including possibly economic sanctions and covert cyberoperations. Dan. Mary, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.