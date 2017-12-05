Transcript for 'Downton Abbey' film reportedly in the works

Beginning "Pop news," Downton abbey fans have waited long enough. Great nows. A movie is finally in the works. Wow. Yes. Very exciting. For fans of the show. The pbs hit. This has been in the works. It's been a year and half since we said good-bye to the family. Six seasons of drama, upstairs with the family and downstairs with the staff. Now it's reported a budget has been set. The crew has been contacted. A script has been penned by the series creator, Julian fellows. We're so excited to G D -- he was so excited to get the project rolling along, he started before getting the green light from producer. Once filming starts in September, we'll let you know. A lot of France happy about that. It's a smart show. We'll see. From downstairs to upstairs. Also in "Pop news," old school this morning. ??? Won't bring you down ??? Does anybody recognize the band? Fleetwood Mac. The duo releasing, this sounds like classic to me. This is the lead track, called "Sleeping around the corner." They only set out to reacquaint themselves in the studio. As they continued to play, they were having too good a time to not release this new work. The musicians got help from their friends. Band mates Mick flootwood and John mcvie helped finish off the album. It's called Lindsey Buckingham, Christine mcvie. Stevie nicks is joining them

