-
Now Playing: Russell Simmons reveals his keys for success
-
Now Playing: Tinder survey reveals most users are looking for love
-
Now Playing: Family of abducted Tennessee teen speaks out
-
Now Playing: Dramatic video of a child falling from a bus on the highway
-
Now Playing: Dangerous Florida wildfires have forced thousands to evacuate
-
Now Playing: American is detained in North Korea
-
Now Playing: More details on American Airlines' flight attendant's confrontation with passengers
-
Now Playing: ABC News poll shows 67 percent of Americans think the Democratic Party is out of touch
-
Now Playing: New poll shows Trump has the lowest approval rating of any president since 1945
-
Now Playing: Celebrating Earth Day
-
Now Playing: American Airlines confrontation caught on camera
-
Now Playing: Countdown to Trump's 100th day in office
-
Now Playing: Possible government shutdown on the horizon
-
Now Playing: Rescued Tennessee teenager Elizabeth Thomas rests at home with her family
-
Now Playing: Balancing need for questioning and healing in first days after kidnapped Tennessee teen found
-
Now Playing: Police officer fights to get back on the force after tragic accident
-
Now Playing: Caitlyn Jenner opens up about her relationship with her kids
-
Now Playing: Obsession with beauty and how it can become a sickness
-
Now Playing: Actor Chris Pratt receives a star on Hollywood's 'Walk of Fame'
-
Now Playing: How to make chef George Duran's Spanish tortilla with veggies