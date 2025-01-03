House speaker vote live updates: Mike Johnson's fate could hinge on a single GOP vote

What Johnson is thinking
Johnson expressed confidence in winning the speaker vote as he entered the Capitol on Friday.
Asked by ABC News if he will be successful in the first round, he replied: "I think so."
But privately, House leadership sources say they're also preparing for the very real possibility of a bruising floor fight, going multiple rounds of voting.
In 2023, it took McCarthy 15 rounds of voting and several concessions to be elected speaker.
Johnson has been adamant he won't make any backroom deals to keep his job. And moderate Republicans have been publicly cautioning Johnson against giving too much away to the further-right undecided votes.
-ABC News' Jay O'Brien