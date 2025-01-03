House speaker vote live updates: Mike Johnson's fate could hinge on a single GOP vote

Some Republicans are holding out support despite Donald Trump's endorsement.

The House of Representatives on Friday votes to elect a speaker for the new Congress.

Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican who ascended to the leadership post in 2023 after the historic ouster of Kevin McCarthy, has secured President-elect Donald Trump's support as he seeks reelection.

But Johnson's handling of the government funding fight just before Christmas angered some of the GOP's right flank. Depending on attendance, Johnson may only be able to lose one Republican vote.