Transcript for Driver says gas pedal got stuck on his SUV

We are back with a wild ride in Florida where an SUV went speeding down the highway reaching nearly 100 miles per hour after the driver says the gas pedal got stuck. ABC's Victor Oquendo is there with the story. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, George. All of this happening along I-95 just north of us here. Lasting roughly 40 miles. We're able to hear it all play out in the urgent 911 call and see it come to a finish. Dramatic dash cam video of a speeding BMW. They did deploy stop sticks but it hasn't stopped him. Reporter: Watch as Florida police throw spike strips onto the highway in an effort to slow it down. Deployment was successful. We've got the vehicle stopped. Reporter: It was the end of a terrifying 40-mile journey that began when the driver Joseph cooper called 911 saying his gas pedal was stuck and he couldn't stop the car. I'm about to hit somebody. We've got troopers coming. What lane are you in? I'm switching right lanes right now. Get out the way. Reporter: The 28-year-old managing it keep his cool even as his 2003 bmwx5 reached speeds up to 100 miles per hour? Are you able to get your vehicle in neutral. No. Have you tried the emergency brake? Yeah, ma'am, I'm not pulling that at no hundred miles an hour, ma'am, I'm sorry. Sir, do your brakes work at all. Yeah, they do but I'm not slamming on them. They're already bad. Reporter: This isn't the first time drivers have said their accelerators have gotten stuck. This 911 call, dash cam video showing an SUV reaching 115 miles an hour after its gas pedal allegedly got stuck. The SUV swerving down the Missouri highway. The driver eventually getting out but is visibly shaken. A BMW spokesperson calls it implausible saying it has multiple safeguards including software to override the accelerator. And BMW says they'd be happy to work with Florida state police to investigate the cause and also no record of any recalls for any issues relating to this specific BMW for any problems with the gas pedal. Experts say if you ever find yourself in a similar situation and we hope you don't, the best thing to do first of all, stay calm and, second, do your best to get the car into neutral while must/controlling the brake. Good advice. All good tips. Coming up we'll go upstairs

