Transcript for The 'Duck Dynasty' stars reveal a family divide in Trump support

Guy, you know, every duck has its day and now "Duck dynasty" is finally saying good-bye after 11 seasons so I got to sit down with the Robertson family for their final exclusive interview visiting them at their home the night they watched their last episode together. ??? it's dinner at the Robertson house in west Monroe, Louisiana, and that means three things. Faith. In the name of Jesus I pray amen. All: Amen. Reporter: Family. Everyone to the table. This way. Reporter: And food. Ooh. Reporter: Lots of food. You got to see this. Dumplings. Reporter: Tonight is special. After dinner the family gathers around to watch the final episode of "Duck dynasty." The show that made the Robertson family households names and became the highest rated reality show in cable TV history. The idea for the show actually came from Willie's wife. It was like your family could do this. Like y'all are weird. Y'all aren't Normal. Come on. Reporter: I first met up with the boss hog himself, the CEO, Willie, earlier that day for a personal tour of duck commander headquarters? We had a small store. Then we built a way bigger store. What's up, guys. Reporter: The "Duck dynasty" brand has turned their out of the way town into a tourist destination. All right. Here's the world famous duck call room where little work shows up and have no idea where Jesse went. I'm assuming he's in the bathroom. Hey. The only way you can embarrass yourself is blowing the wrong end. Reporter: Early trump supporter Willie opened the Republican convention last summer. We need a president who will have our back. When I was behind him I don't think anyone was at the time. It was pretty early. Including me. Including her. I would be reading Willie his tweets and, like, here's what he said tonight. It would just kill me. Surprise. Look here. Look, if I'm against this, let's get the party going. Reporter: The final episode centers around uncle si retiring. Are we going to do this or not? Reporter: Not giving up show business but hitting the road with his band. Can you give us a little something? ??? He looked down and said say a prayer for me ??? Reporter: And with si out of the picture -- All right, boy, he's gone for good this time. Reporter: -- It does open up a spot in the duck call room. Just saying. Kay, Kay, Kay, Kay. That wasn't it. That wasn't it. So, what's next for the robertsons? Well, for all tourists out there that visit the factory they'll build a high-tech virtual duck hunt room complete with holograms of Phil and Willie.

