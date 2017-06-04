Transcript for 'Duck Dynasty' stars Willie and Korie Robertson divided on Trump support

Can you tell me that one day he absolutely need presidents. Something's got and I sure won't come here he says presidents where it was Simpson and one of the opportunities so those who do you guys opportunities to your toe. And politics a little and you spoke at the Republican contest did hear from supporter what what was that we're using. Well I was very nervous. The comments they would be at the dimensions members and didn't commit. And the Czech schedule and we're immensely we'll talk about not lately can't. My house and then and then they calmed me that's in the house common. I think what we get its first they and optics this I'm not sure I do that he said it'll be three minutes three. They act even out of the got nervous and that. Eight actually gone that time he did that appeared in this cat there that the company about a hundred dollars and watch in that part is to watch it online because China light. Like a lot like 10 o'clock in the intently at lax on the and that is not well. If you think you because there are a lot of people I think that sometimes or has been. To support presidential candidates sometimes be controversial. Associated brands with that but you were being used camera. Now. In yeah and competent. We hung out together and this kid very well. On computers in our house years we've on it together and we're trying out there and so we you know. Now in the famine on it wasn't with us and we met present bomb you know perhaps you know had friends that. In the very present mountain and they just they the president in as well so. We cannot always been my friendly. Who area. You respect people and I love people and help people and that's. That's two hours behind and that you know all the hope went out I'm only anyone wasn't that those thirty year. Yeah. Splitting Harriet. Lot. Canadian literally until Election Day we would have him in action. About this. It's a on Thursday night that. The world you know America's polarized now so hopefully we can forget way to work together in you know figure some things Africa and he's and so far. I think he's done exactly what is that is it's I like. The working activity graves of lighthouses and like he's this. Walk Friday and if that list grow and start working and so. I think you figure things added together mean that plan bumps in the road and he's not a politicians. That's what I loved about it is that he's not a politician he's not policies says and so you know I think you'll find his groove and then hopefully I hope we can work with Democrats and that's what I was most what was so my in the they can work together not just you know post up on its things you know we'll see. Is it harder election time when one person just over one million book another well now. Well I believe we're not the only a couple of my. Figure out where exactly they word and now we're with a rare ones that were actually leave mission. And hung out with humans. And he. It. Every night like me. Threw for. Well yeah. Op. And are. Offered high. He. And I. Period that was supporter in that have. Hey I found out I was thinking on the world and love others a lot of other supporters. So the there's definitely you know and it you're gonna or allowing an accident. Here all the hot property companies that he had. Have a pretty good about this isn't my prayers and I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.