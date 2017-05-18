Transcript for Dwayne Johnson admits he is unsure if he 'would make a good president'

Speaking of acting just in time for summer "Baywatch" is back. The reboot of the hit show starring the rock, not only is he rocking the beach but getting big laughs and Paula Faris back with him sat down to hear all about a possible run for president. ??? Welcome to "Baywatch." The bodies are rock solid and the red bathing suits are skin tight. Our team is the elite of the elite. We're the heart and soul of this very beach. Reporter: We're talking about "Baywatch," the movie, Dwayne "The rock" Johnson stars as legendary lifeguard Mitchell Buchanan, the role made famous by David hasselhoff in the popular TV show. Here you are step nothing that iconic role. Was it daunting at all for you. Was it daunting? It was exciting and it's very daunting. It's so daunting you're like hold on a second. I need another cup of Hoffee. A cup of Hoffee. Have you ever been a lifeguard? I have never been a lifeguard, no. But I've given many mouth-to-mouth. Resuscitation in in the con it text of someone's life. No, I literally just made out with -- no. He plays a devoted lifeguard who buts head with a new recruit played by zac Efron? Hey, one direction, are you here for the qualifications. I'm Matt Brody. I don't have to try out. I love the dynamic between you two. Some of the nicknames. High school musical. Malibu Ken. One direction. New kids on the block. Sweetheart, cupcake. All those. He was the one coming up with all these names like, hey, call me high school musical. Feeding you the lines. The scene where you're flipping tires. Carrying the refrigerators, doing chin-ups. You both are pretty ripped but I want to know before the movie who was working out more to get in shape? I don't get in shape. You are in shape. I Tay in shape. Give me something. I just gave the rock rock. The rock also making headlines recently in "Gq" magazine. Apparently it's not enough to say the bay. You want to save the world. Should I start calling you president Dwayne Johnson. No, you should not. A lot of people are taking this seriously. Yahoo said the rock might make a good president. That was the headline. It's been the most flattering thing. Why do you think you'd be a good president. I didn't say I would be a good president. You're so smart. I love you for that. Why would you want to be president. I don't know if I would make a good president. I know that I have a certain skill set and I think it's in that skill set that people see and that people would want me to run. Also and I also think that's reflective of them wanting to see a better leadership happening right now. And the slogan would be make America rock again. It would be right now for "Good morning America," yes. But for now Johnson will continue to rock that red bathing suit. For "Good morning America," Paula Faris, ABC news, Miami. Wow. I like that I don't get in shape. I stay in shape. Heard that. "Baywatch" opens nationwide on Thursday, may 25th. Coming up, "Deals & steals."

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.