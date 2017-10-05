Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson teases future White House run in GQ magazine

The movie star spoke about his political ambitions in the June issue of GQ, which hits newsstands nationwide on May 23.
2:39 | 05/10/17

Transcript for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson teases future White House run in GQ magazine

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

The movie star spoke about his political ambitions in the June issue of GQ, which hits newsstands nationwide on May 23.
