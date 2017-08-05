Transcript for Emmanuel Macron wins French election

We move on to that high stakes election in France. This morning the European union is breathing a sigh of relief after Emmanuel macron trounced marine LE pen and he is now the youngest French leader since Napoleon and Terry Moran is in Paris. This 30-point win appears to be a decisive blow against a wave of angry populism across Europe. Reporter: It sure is, George. Good morning to you. It feels like a new era here in France. People have been coming up to us and saying we showed the world we will not take the path that America did in putting Donald Trump in the white house or Britain did in taking themselves out of the European union and showed them France is different and they're happy about that. Already Emmanuel macron is taking center stage. This young untested leader joining the incumbent president Francois Hollande in a solemn ceremony and president trump already sending in his congratulations via tweet, of course, right after the victory saying, quote, I look very much forward to working with him. The big question, how will macron get along with trump. How will he get along with Putin and how will he improve the lives of the French people? George. Yeah, young leader came just about out of nowhere. Terry Moran, thanks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.