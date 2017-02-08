Transcript for The entrepreneurs behind the socks company Bombas share their success story

because we have the incredible company that is truly taking care of business. Not just making millions but helping millions of people at the same time with their socks. We'll speak with the bombast co-founders but take a look at their story. Reporter: 6:00 A.M. Here at St. Francis church in New York City and the bombast team is serving a warm meal for the ho homeless but that's not all. They're also giving out socks, yes, socks. Back in 2011 I came across a quote on Facebook that said that socks were the number one most requested clothing item in homeless shelters. It was sort of this life moment for us. Clearly an afterthought in the industry and could mean so much. Reporter: The idea to create bombs. Designed to feel better, look betary and with a mission to help the homeless. Reporter: Founded by Randy Goldberg and Dave heath. Their pay it forward model built in their DNA because for every sock purchased they donate a pair. Thought there might be a real opportunity to solve this problem at real scale through business. Reporter: Dave and Randy spent two years developing these seven technical innovations upgrading the modern sock. In 2014 they pitched their business on "Shark tank." You have a deal. And in our first year we had done about $800,000 in sales. In the two months that followed "Shark tank" we did over 1.2 million in sales. This year we're projecting over $50 million in sales? We're about to cross the 4 million pairs donated mark as well. An amazing milestone. Reporter: Donating socks across the country. Supporting not only homeless shelters but school programs and nonprofit organizations helping those in need. Our charity and donation partner network is growing and we feel every day that the impact that we're having on the community is more and more real. Striving to make a difference, one pair of socks at a time. Randy and Dave. Love you guys. Thank you. Thank you. First of all, I'm just curious. Bombasome. Where does that come prosecutor. Cops from the lat everybody word for bumblebee. They live in the hive and work together and are small but have a big impact on the world. We made our slogan bee better, a reminder to make a great product and connect to the community and hopefully a reminder for the people who wear them. I always wanted to ask that. Now I know the answer and it is, you know, I've been a fan of lover the socks. This is even before I knew the story and once I realized your story I was like, oh, my goodness but I didn't also know that the socks that you donate that they are special socks to those. Yeah. Why is that. People ask us awe the time do we donate the same pair of socks that we sell and, you know, in the beginning we did. But then we started to learn actually a lot about the homeless community we were working with and the needs of the people living on the streets are a lot different than the needs of our consumers so we engineered our donation sock and took our core product and we used darker colors so it doesn't show dirt, invisible wear and reinforced the seams for greater durability and use an antimicrobial treatment to prevent the growth of fungus and irritation. You put so much thought into it. Thank you. Never sei remember seeing you on "Shark tank." How did they help you. Daymond has been an incredible advisernd mentor toto the business. He is a great guy. He has a message for you right now. Daymond John from "Shark tank." Good morning, America. I wanted to congratulate bombs on hitting their latest milestone of 4 million pairs of socks donated. Congratulations and that's not all. They are doing something really special this morning. Guys, tell them how many socks you are donating. Okay, so 4 million and you're also doing something special today. What is that? Just this morning we're going to donate 3,000 pairs of socks. Yeah. 3,000 pairs. 3,000. Oh, my gosh. One got stuck. Hey, you're tall. Okay, you got it? There you go. Wonderful. Hey, wait a minute. Guys. Everybody here, you're going to get a gift certificate so you'll be able to purchase your own pair of bombas socks.

