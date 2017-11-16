Transcript for Escaped psychiatric patient captured in California

We turn to new details about that manhunt for a killer on the run who escaped from a mental hospital in Hawaii. Boarded a plane, fled to California now he's finally in custody again. Thanks to an alert cab driver who may very well have saved lives. ABC's gio Benitez is here with that story. Good morning, gio. Reporter: Robin, good morning. We're now learning seven Hawaii state hospital employees placed on leave without pay. It's no wonder why officials were concerned. Prosecutors once said he fit all the criteria of a classic serial killer. The hunt for escaped psychiatric patient Randall Saito which had authorities on the west coast on high alert was solved by a quick-thinking cab driver on a regular shift. I was like, oh, my gosh, he was in my cab yesterday. And I'm thinking, that could have been my life. Reporter: That driver who asked us not to show her face alerting her dispatch who alerted police after Saito requested another ride from the company. Saito once acquitted of murder by reason insanity after a woman's body was found stuffed into a car at a local mall made national headlines when escaped his psychiatric facility in Hawaii and fled to California. Investigators believe Saito didn't escape without help. Pointing to this cab ride to a waiting charter jet. The sooner we get there, the better. I'm making a fly. That's why relationship where he has a packed bag filled with cash, a portable charger and a cell phone. I'm on my way. Reporter: Following the tip from the cab driver cops swarmed on the cab in this gas station parking lot in Stockton, California. With Saito back in custody, investigators are now focusing on how the patient considered to be extremely dangerous with a classic serial killer profile could have escaped from this Honolulu psychiatric hospital where officials are suspending all visitation adding security staff and several employees relieved of duty without pay during the investigation. This same facility has reportedly seen 17 escapes in the last decade. This was premeditated. It was intentional. It was planned. And this is something that was not done by somebody who was suffering from any sort of mental defect or disability. Reporter: And this morning, there are big questions about who Saito was talking to on that cell phone. Did he receive any help? Where did all that money come from to pay for the flights and cabs. We know his ticket to San Jose was purchased online but still, George, so many questions. Boy, there sure are, gio, thanks very much.

