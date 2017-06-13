Transcript for Inside Carrie Fisher's home

look inside the home of the late Carrie fisher full of amazing "Star wars" collectibles and memorabilia. Some of those items are about to hit the auction block and ginger looking like a movie star herself is there outside the home. Good morning, ginger. Good morning to you, robin and thank you. Yes, I'm standing on Carrie fisher's porch. Our cameras are about to give you a live exclusive look into really not just the home but the mind of the late and brilliant Carrie fisher. This is her brother Todd fisher and joining us on the tour will be Joe Maddalena, the CEO of the auction house of profiles in history and you guys before we get to the tour that has so many amazing things, check out a little history. May the force be with you. Reporter: Princess Leia in the movies lived in a galaxy far, far away but on Earth Carrie fisher called this Beverly hills hacienda style estate her home. My house, I love it. It's like scavenger hunting. Reporter: Fans caught an intimate glimpse during the 2017 HBO documentary "Bright lights." This is the bathroom. It has as a lot of bathrooms should a player piano in it. Reporter: Her house even once occupied by another silver screen legend. This is Bette Davis when she lived here. Oh, there she is. Reporter: For 16 years America's sweetheart "Singing in the rain" star and fisher's mother Debbie Reynolds lived next door and now the late mother/daughter duo's items are hitting the auction block including meme Beal Ya from "Star wars." Oh, and, Todd and Joe, we are so grateful to have been incited into this home. It is so special to be here. Eclectic doesn't describe it. Not at all. Can we start -- in the living area and loved to have people over and loved these paintings. She collected what she called ugly children. So on the right we have Richard Dreyfuss, you know, it's pretty obvious. Kevin spacey on the top, you know and over here, of course, we have Ross Perot and shia laboeuf down here. Debbie and I bought this for Carrie but were not able to give it to her because she never made it home for Christmas. We're asking you guys, if Carrie was here she would name the child. You name it. Tweet us @gma. This chair is special for many reasons but can I sit in it. Absolutely. You're the only one besides Carrie that sat in it. It's her directary chair from "Return of the jedi." Day after day she'd sit there and scripts and do her side, her notes. Not just in film but so special in life and I think seeing the Christmas tree, this was a year round thing. A silent film star by the name of Harold Lloyd and my mom used to take it over to his house and he had this giant Christmas tree living in his living room and he said, why can't we have Christmas all year round. You should have. You should and so that's what happened and so consequently it affected Carrie psychologically and now we have a Christmas tree year round. So many rooms to see. Well, the whole house is filled with her life. Kind of like being inside her head. Here's her yoda and we all have to rub yoda's head. It's worn. This came from our house in greenway where Carrie and I grew up but the whole house has fireplaces each room. That was the tradition of Carrie too to have the fireplaces going. Not eke logically friendly. It is so alive. But all of this stuff literally ranges from our chi childhood right up to her last trip to England and we constantly have more stuff to show. This is how she left it. Not much has changed. This room is special. Her office. Yeah, this is her writing room. Her creative room although she did go around the house. She spent a lot of time in here and this was her assistant would stay at this desk and the house is also filled with gifts from her fans. A lot of -- she didn't buy "Star wars" stuff. She -- she lived it. Like had si great thing. A picturef Carrie on the set of "Empire" being carried by two stormtroopers and Harrison Ford but the idea of the context that "Star wars" was kind of like this fun ride, right and she was part of it and she was princess Leia but I think -- Never been seen before. Never been seen before and this is in the auction, lots of these? Let's move on. I know the gold bikini is there in ah, yes? A very famous painting. These are -- when we were kids these were in our palm Springs house, cucina dolls and everywhere you go there's a piece of memory and a life. Well beyond just what we know her as. And speaking of memories and life, James Blunt, the songwriter lived here for a time and Carrie inspired him and back and forth and he wrote "You're beautiful" on this piano that was in her brattroom. And that's the thing, the pieces moved throughout time but this picture real quickly. Ef Russian. I took this picture of her and Paul Simon. It wasn't here for decades but for some reason it came out. Maybe she was feeling good about him. Her dog. Now we're heading into her bedroom which also has another sitting area, writing area. She would hold court and loved having people in her bedroom within her home. Inside her mind. The cool thing you're seeing who she is as a person and the "Star wars" things that are all throughout, the great Lego "Star wars." This was one of her favorite pieces too which is -- was the pez dispenser she talked about it. Her daughter could pull her head back and pull a pez out of her neck and George Lucas owned her likeness and when I looked in the mirror, she said, I had to give him a couple of bucks. R 2 dk came out and this is something a fan made. So everything you can imagine is in the house. At the auction. Many of these things in September will be at the auction. We are so grateful to have this opportunity to come into this home and now you all have been here. A lot more on social media and guess what, tomorrow we go to Debbie Reynold's' home. So much more to come but stay with us on "Gma."

