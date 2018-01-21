Transcript for What to expect from the 2018 SAG awards

Hollywood honors its own tonight with the S.A.G. Awards. Often seen as a strong predict or for the oscars. It's happening as we're in the midst of pay in equity. Chris Connelly with more. The S.A.G. Awards will be offering a manifestation of the me too movement in Hollywood. Each S.A.G. Award will be presented by a woman. Women have a strong powerful voice. Their story telling matters. Reporter: Nominees expected to attend include James Franco who has been responding to misconduct allegations made against him. If there's restitution to be made, I will make it. If I've done something wrong I will fix it. I have to. Reporter: This year's ceremony features for the first time ever a host, Kristen bell. I immediately said yes. Then I was like do I want to do that. It's so nerve wracking. Then I was like take a risk. Reporter: It can be even more fun to -- you know, win. On the film side will be darkest hour's Gary oldman. You cannot reason with a tiger when you're head is in its mouth. Some other poor girl is out there being butchered right now. Reporter: In female actor major support for Francis mcdormand and Allison Janney and Sam Rockwell from "Three bill boards" will look to build on their golden globe wins. In best motion picture cast the "Three billboard" try out or a surprise would make the win the shape of waters number one rival. For "Good morning America" Chris Connelly ABC news Laos Angeles.

