{"id":51054920,"title":"Expert explains why eyewitness testimonies can be unreliable in solving crimes","duration":"7:53","description":"After showing the results of the \"GMA\" social experiment, former Secret Service agent Evy Poumpouras discusses why our memory of a crime may fail us. ","url":"/GMA/video/expert-explains-eyewitness-testimonies-unreliable-solving-crimes-51054920","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}