Transcript for Experts break down when to fix relationship problems and when to nix the relationship

Go to our website to see how you can get involved. Time for fix or nix. We'll break down the rules of relationships here with two amazing experts. "The New York Times" best-selling author of "Get the guy." Matthew Hussey. Welcome back and then world renowned psycho sexual therapist author of more than 40 books including the latest "Stay or go," Dr. Ruth westheimer. I'm so excited. Dr. Ruth, 89 years young. Wow. Matthew, 30 years old and yet you guys are very connected in spiritually and in your thought process. What makes that work so well. First of all, he has a smile. Second, that the first time I met him and I'm an older lady, as all of you know, the first time I met him he said he's a big fan of mine. I liked that and then he gave me two kisses, one here, one there, do it again. Nice. You don't get a second one. I tell you why, my answer is so much more profound than yours. Because I have chemistry with her because I came to her just being so respectful of everything she's ever learned and wanted to learn more and realized you were still curious too and that's what I loved about you at 89. You're still cuous. Now the other side. We've got audience members with questions about relationships, sex, all that good stuff. Fix or nix. You guys have the paddles and you will write down your answers. Our first person -- Look at that. He has nix on it and I have fix. No, look. Right away I have fix on it. Go ahead. So, robin, here we go. Robin from Florida. I have a boyfriend who doesn't like to dance and I love to dance. I think it's romantic. What do you think I should do? Should I fix this or should I -- Make him dance? I guess fix or nix, guys. Fix. Fix it. I can teach you. People like what they're good at. Yeah. And if you can actually help your boyfriend feel better about dancing, it will be something he actually wants to do more. So the next time he even bops his head to a beat, here's what you say. I actually really like when you dance. Like it's fun when you dance. It's sexy when yoe. That's exactly right. We have two fixes on the first. Travis, you have a question. Thank you for being here. Travis, 28 from Arizona. Dr. Ruth, my boyfriend spends more time on his smartphone than visiting with me. Is it a fix or a nix? Fix or nix, guys. Oh, nix it. Nix? I said fix. Nix. Dr. Ruth, why is it a big problem. A big problem. Because we have a lot of young people, look at your audience and they are addicted. Yes. To that piece of metal. You want to get rid of all them too? No. I need them to be educated. Yes. That there are other things like looking into each other's eyes, like talking to each other. His boyfriend -- Here's what he needs to say. Here's what he needs to say, I love -- it's such a turn-on when you're present with me. Why don't we try something tonight. Go to a restaurant, leave our knowns at home and let's just talk. But the responsibility is also on you when you go out to really be present and bring a great time. Because you can't say -- I like that. Yeah? I like that. We have an answer change from Dr. Ruth, everybody. This just in so we have two fixes, right? Two fixes. Two fixes. Guy, thank you. You have fixed our problems and made us smile. So happy to have you both here. Everybody, I want to let you know that Dr. Ruth and Matthew will be answering all of your questions, bring them on, go to our "Gma" Facebook page and none other than Dr. Ruth, Matthew Hussey are there for you and

