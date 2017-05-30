Experts warn about a recent spike in Little League injuries

More
ESPN's Jessica Mendoza brings all the details on what parents can do to help save their kids from the long-term physical consequences of overplaying at a young age.
4:06 | 05/30/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Experts warn about a recent spike in Little League injuries

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47714538,"title":"Experts warn about a recent spike in Little League injuries","duration":"4:06","description":"ESPN's Jessica Mendoza brings all the details on what parents can do to help save their kids from the long-term physical consequences of overplaying at a young age. ","url":"/GMA/video/experts-warn-recent-spike-league-injuries-47714538","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.