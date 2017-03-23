Eyewitnesses describe London terror attack

More
Bradford and Joanne Buck were visiting London from Connecticut when they witnessed a terror attack that left four people, including the suspect, dead.
2:38 | 03/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Eyewitnesses describe London terror attack

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46321298,"title":"Eyewitnesses describe London terror attack","duration":"2:38","description":"Bradford and Joanne Buck were visiting London from Connecticut when they witnessed a terror attack that left four people, including the suspect, dead.","url":"/GMA/video/eyewitnesses-describe-london-terror-attack-46321298","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.