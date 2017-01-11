Transcript for Eyewitnesses describe NYC truck attack

Joining us two people who saw that terrifying attack, Andrew Howell and babatunde ogunny, thank you both for joining us. How are you doing? I imagine you're still processing what you saw, Andrew. It's pretty shocking. I mean, this is a place of recreation, a place of repose, you know, I work nearby. Use this bike path all the time and certainly not something you expect to see. No, and you go to college right down -- I go to the community college which is right across the street. You were between classes. Yes. What did you see? So, we walked over to the pier. Like I said it's a recreational area. A lot of people walk dog, you know, just walk around the area, et cetera and we had been sitting there and you just see a white truck at the light and it's kind of revving its engine and thinking why is this person being so aggressive. He jumps the curb and hit two people and at that point did he lose control of the vehicle? What's going on? What's happening and then later maybe ten seconds after you hear gunshots so now it's like it's just commotion, everybody is running around. You heard gunshots and didn't know if it was coming from the driver or what was happening. Andrew, what did you see? I was walking along the path southward. It was a beautiful afternoon and just heard this very loud noise, just not a news you expect to hear of this truck going by. Usually no vehicles there at all. Nothing going as rapidly as that one was probably 50, 60 miles an hour, fortunately for me it missed me. But impacted with a cyclist probably 20 feet in front of me and the cyclist was hit by -- hit the windshield and went over up in the air and landed on the ground. It just didn't make any sense to see something like that. The truck continued on south and that's when it impacted the school bus at chamber street. You saw that you saw the impact. I did. Did you see the driver at all. Yes, well, the car kind of spun over and was then facing east I saw the driver get out of the car. That was a bit far away like a block and a half away from me and then fled on foot. About a minute later is when we heard the gunshots. What did you think was going on? What was happening? More so the main thing it was surreal. One of those situations you hear about things like this on the news and see it on TV, even movie, et cetera and it's just like you don't ever think it can actually happen so actually seeing it all unfold and happen in front of me was just kind of crazy. Yeah, you go to school here. You work here. You're from Jersey. You saw the #nycstrong and piece from Amy and people went out to the parade and there is this feeling of resilience and bonding, do you think? Sure, yeah, I mean, life in New York will go on. These are events that we've heard about around the world and the first time something like this has happened in New York. It's very shocking and di??turbing but something we are going to wake up today and go on with ou. Lives. Just speaking between the two of us and he mentioned he has to go to work today. I have to go back to school.@ it's just a regular day. The day after. Yeah, that says something that these things continue to happen and we don't want to become desensitized by what we're seeing and feeling but also you don't want it to control your life going to school, going to work, doing what we need to do. Thank you so much for coming in and sharing your story. I hope you both do well. I'm glad you're doing well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.