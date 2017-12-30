'Familial DNA' leads to cold-case arrest

More
A suspect is in custody after police used a cigarette butt and familial DNA to link him to a cold-case murder.
2:24 | 12/30/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Familial DNA' leads to cold-case arrest

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52057943,"title":"'Familial DNA' leads to cold-case arrest","duration":"2:24","description":"A suspect is in custody after police used a cigarette butt and familial DNA to link him to a cold-case murder.","url":"/GMA/video/familial-dna-leads-cold-case-arrest-52057943","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.