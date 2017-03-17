Families speak out amid manhunt for killer of 2 Colorado teens

More
Authorities are awaiting autopsy results in the deaths of Derek Benjamin Greer, 15, and Natalie Partida, 16, who were found dead on the shoulder of a Colorado road.
3:40 | 03/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Families speak out amid manhunt for killer of 2 Colorado teens
a suspect in tturdertery bodies were found on the side a road and abc'seakainy I cotoduin wh re od rng, Neal. Rep Amy, goomwrning. Police here in coloroprings aren't sure what they'ealing with a thispoint. Ens, boy agj, bh friends found murderednd ft theide oat road far here. This mnivg, officiu a on Eun F kr oheseooloradens. We arenvtiting this as a double hicide investigatinhi case. Re0orter:t around 8:45 A.M. Nday, a 911 caller reported driy Bies lygnhodffhi ad. The DI later identifie b3 16-zr-ol telie part. Thisorning both fils speaking out F the firime. E was always just sowving and wasstfriend he sheked into a ro, she took your breathaway. Reporr: The sherf's off I not commentin now th twoere killed th'rewainutopsy rests ich could takewes. Bo teens attended coronop( high Schoon coloroprin just 15iles south from where E bodieu we found.(0 grr's frndai he S supposed to sleep over his house the Ni befo$n hf wouldn't answeeut see it but didn't respond. Reporr: The sheriff's office is asking anyit rmioou T ;M contachem a min tw heartbronb"ies searc$,for answer A par of you I gon forever like our house, ovr home nevfeheuaue W did the takewo innocent ople lives? Repte police S they need to get T autopsy and xicogyepts back ider)[ to zero inn cau of "Deh. Those cwuld take weeks. Y.)[ All gha ne, tnk Zou. T' bng in former las police cef and a news contributor David brown for more on theory. Fhavkei wius.b! This is such aad a djstbi case. There was no vehicle. Thesens W found ohe of th Roa I rotea. Es THA tell younzthing Abt what may have haen?,[eall theptions)[ m3avappened I on bl such tragic event that police are)oi to be tighlipp becay' go have evid,rce if thewerebl ca a hwmicidf hicidal violence S they want to keep that tighliedohe suspect doesn't create an abi from thenformation that they've heard or seen on television Orth urs.b investwrs a gng throughhe forensics of this we sef them there on the crime scene. How eidetermif S targeted!?? wf vjce or just a random" act O opportunity, unfortunately? How do they make that Distin we,fwu ltening closetyo what thf family and repoing has been, there's some$cellhwnevie ING, so they+tt be gnghrgh their ll phones lowking jor evidence of who they mht hav metnd wha??@)as they ha b,?? soy will inforny kind of clo ptione televion orny T of video that might have shown th O watough O ghtave en next to when or vehicle license plates, S any type of evidence lehat Wil piece together the story what tranirrior te deatonceetnineh by E medicexaminer So many heartbroken families and so many concernedamilie [thin that commitwe Ty get anuwe . Ief brn, thankeing with ustoday6 Thbnkyou, Amy. A George. Coming ",achillgever bffo seen broadst fm0

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46196291,"title":"Families speak out amid manhunt for killer of 2 Colorado teens","duration":"3:40","description":"Authorities are awaiting autopsy results in the deaths of Derek Benjamin Greer, 15, and Natalie Partida, 16, who were found dead on the shoulder of a Colorado road.","url":"/GMA/video/families-speak-amid-manhunt-killer-colorado-teens-46196291","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.