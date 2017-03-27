Family of American tourist killed in London terror attack speaks out

Kurt Cochran, a Utah man killed in the London terror attack, was celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary with his wife, Melissa Payne Cochran, who remains hospitalized after suffering a broken leg, rib and cut on her head.
0:56 | 03/27/17

Transcript for Family of American tourist killed in London terror attack speaks out

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

