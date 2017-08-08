Family says dog died on delayed flight stuck on tarmac

According to a family's Facebook post, Lulu, a 5-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel who was loaded in the cargo section of a United flight from Houston to San Francisco was dead when they went to pick her up following a two-hour delay on the ground.
2:06 | 08/08/17

