{"id":49089606,"title":"Family says dog died on delayed flight stuck on tarmac ","duration":"2:06","description":"According to a family's Facebook post, Lulu, a 5-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel who was loaded in the cargo section of a United flight from Houston to San Francisco was dead when they went to pick her up following a two-hour delay on the ground.","url":"/GMA/video/family-dog-died-delayed-flight-stuck-tarmac-49089606","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}