Transcript for Family dog reunites with family, alive and cheerful from wildfire

But will have strong wind. Rob has been updated us on the fires in California. The governor of California said earlier one of the biggest tragedies in state history. The situation has been, as we said, really distressing. Adrienne has been focusing on one bright spot. You have to watch this video. One family, like so many others, lost their home. Driving through the flames with only seconds to get out. They had to leave their beloved dog behind. After a week of deadly and catastrophic fires. Everything is gone. Reporter: Some of the tiniest victims rescued. Donees of animals injured after being left behind as the owners fled to safety. This morning, an unexpected discovery. Izzy's here zbchlt. Izzy! Come on, baby. Oh, my god. Oh, my god. Reporter: The weaver's family dog. Her tail wagging. Thought to be lost in the fire. Found. We didn't expect to see her. Reporter: Jack and his brother-in-law had been hiking for miles to get to the family's home. There's so much smoke I can't show you the view. Reporter: Stunned after seeing the totbl loss. Then overjoyed. Izzy's here. Izzy! Come on, baby! Trying to video the house for my parents. See what we can find. Priing she might be here. We walked around the corner. Didn't expect to see her. She came bounding out it. Was -- tears. Happiness. One of the greatest moments of my life. Hi. She's a lover. She wants to kiss on everyone. Reporter: Izzy, the family's 4-year-old mountain dog. Now Facebook famous. You have to watch that whole video. That reunion shared more than 13,000 times. They're walking through. They see there's nothing left of the home. They notice the vineyards were untouched. More than a lot of people can say. They're walk through and just clapping, praying that the dog will come out alive. And there she comes bounding down the street, after they hiked for miles trying to get to the family home. A mellow dog. Very calm. Thank to feel see her owners. One of the greatest moments of his life. Juxtapose that with one of the greatest tragedies he has seen. The owners have to leave. The homes down in flames. One beautiful sight. The dog.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.