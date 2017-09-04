Transcript for Family of missing Tennessee teen files legal petition against alleged kidnapper

The disappearance of a 15-year-old student and a former teacher accused of kidnapping her taking on new urgency this morning. It's been almost four weeks sense they fed from their town in Tennessee. The family is taking steps to make Hur that anyone who knows anything has to come clean. Reporter: The rumors in the small town are circling. Elizabeth's family is saying enough. Taking action to get to the bottom of it. Hoping to separate fact from fiction and find the clue they need to bring her home. The family of a missing Tennessee teen is turning to the court. I would like to just urge tad Cummins, I know you're keeping up with all this. You're filtering. You're not letting her see how much people up here love her. You're depriving her of that. It would make better sense for you the turn yourself in. Reporter: New court document accuse tad Cummins of using guilt and fear to complete his scheme. Weeks after another student reported the two kissing, they disappeared. The family filing a petition in the court against Cummins in the hopes of questioning, under oath, anyone who knows what might have happen period. We definitely have concerns that there are people that have been told not to talk. Reporter: The filing detailing an investigation. She was a conflicted teen. Feeling guilty after Cummins was suspended. They believe she became fearful for his reaction. This San authority figure who is 50 years old who took advantage of a 15-year-old girl. A freshman in high school. That's what this is. Ast it's an abduction. Reporter: The fair gone for four weeks. The pair caught on surveillance buying food in a Walmart in Oklahoma City almost 70 miles away. Elizabeth's hair is darkened red. Elizabeth, that man may be tell thing you nobody is looking for you or that nobody wants you home. Don't listen to that. He's nothing but a liar. We all need you home. Reporter: Her family trying to do anything at this point to bet some clear answers. Investigators saying they could be anywhere. They really need the public's help to find them. They must be so desperate, the parents. Thank you very much.

