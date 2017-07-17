Family seeks answers after daughter dies at Mexico resort

Abbey Conner, 20, drowned after swimming with her brother, Austin Conner, 23, in chest-high water at the pool in the Iberostar Paraiso Resort in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico.
3:05 | 07/17/17

