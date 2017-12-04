{"id":46745074,"title":"Family of United Airlines passenger dragged off flight speaks out","duration":"2:20","description":"Dr. David Dao is recovering at a Chicago hospital, according to his family, as new video shows the moments before Dao was dragged off the flight by security officials.","url":"/GMA/video/family-united-airlines-passenger-dragged-off-flight-speaks-46745074","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}