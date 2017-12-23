Transcript for FBI arrests California man for alleged Christmas terror plot

a pair of preholiday terror-related stories. One of them breaking overnight involving a series of shootings targeting police officers in and around Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Police say the suspect who is now dead had recently traveled to the Middle East. Investigating whether it was an act of terror and police in San Francisco are looking into a foiled attack on a popular tourist spot there. Gloria Riviera is covering it all. Gloria, good morning. Reporter: Authorities in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, are asking for tips, any information on the man who they say opened fire in three different locations near the state capital. In San Francisco, authorities say they thwarted of a man planning his own attack for Christmas day. He was not afraid to fire at different law enforcement officers. Reporter: This morning officials are investigating if a string of shootings targeting law enforcement Friday in Harrisburg was an a of terror. We believe only one individual was responsible for their shootings. Reporter: Police say officers shot and killed 51-year-old Al mofty. Officials say the suspect has ties to the Middle East and recently traveled there. This as authorities suspected an ISIL sympathizer in California. Everitt Aaron Jameson, a former marine trained as a sharpshooter was planning a Christmas day attack. His target, one of San Francisco's most popular spots fisherman's wharf. Jameson is accused of being an ISIS sympathizer who expressed support for the attack that left eight people dead. His father in shock. That's now how he was raise sfwld in October two FBI undercover agents formed an ongoing relationship with Jameson after noticing support for ISIS on his Facebook account. Liking images promoting violence against Americans. This kind of tip could have came from anybody in the public and that's what the FBI and law enforcement wants in dealing with potential terrorists committing attacks in the U.S. Reporter: The FBI then forced to ago quickly searching Jameson's home in Modesto, California. They say they found firearms and handwritten martyrdom note. The reason they moveded in so fast one of the agents mistakenly called him from an identifiable D.C. Number. Jameson told the other agent he reconsidered going through with his attack. We turn to the preholiday

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.