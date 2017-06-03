Transcript for FBI director asked DOJ to refute Trump's wiretapping claims, sources say

James Comey is firing back against the president's claims and asking the justice department to set the record straight. Our senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas joins us from Washington. Pierre, why is James Comey taking this step of challenging the president? Reporter: Sources tell me Comey believes that what president trump tweeted was misleading and inaccurate and all but suggested the bureau acted improperly. Protecting the integrity of the FBI is a huge issue for Comey and looks like he's laying down the marker. The director of the FBI going head-to-head with the president of the United States. How does this play out, Pierre. Reporter: In potentially explosive. You're talking about two strong-whiched men. Depending ow trump reacts he may find out how fiercely independent Comey can be. Attorney general Jeff sessions just recused himself from having anything to do with the investigation into the 2016 campaign including Russian influence. So, Comey will likely have to deal directly with the acting deputy attorney general, he's waiting for an answer. Comey is the man who stood up to George W. Bush's white house when he felt they were operating a surveillance program that was not constitutional and faced a firestorm for reowing the Hillary Clinton e-mail investigation just days before the election. When Comey thinks he's right he's shown he's prepared for withering scrutiny and political heat. We'll find out soon if Comey and the president can co-exist, robin. You mention the attorney general recusing himself. How do you feel that will factor in? Reporter: Well, it's complicated because you have an acting deputy attorney general who will probably be consulting the career people about what to do. No one knows how this will turn out. Pierre, thank you. George.

