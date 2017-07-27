Transcript for FBI investigating death aboard Princess cruise ship in Alaska

We now go on to that mysterious death on a cruise ship, the FBI is investigating after authorities say a 39-year-old woman died on board a princess cruise ship in Alaska following a domestic dispute. ABC's Linzie Janis is here, has those details. Reporter: Good morning, robin. After the incident the ship docked but thousands of passengers were forced to stay on board for 11 hours. Some confined to their rooms as the FBI processed the scene. This morning, the FBI investigating a suspicious death on board alaskan cruise liner the "Emerald princess." Princess cruise lines reporting a 39-year-old woman from Utah who ABC has identified as Kristy Manzanares died following some kind of domestic dispute. They just said, security breach, security breach. We could tell by the sound of his voice that it was something really scary and really serious. Reporter: Some witnesses telling ABC news that at around 9:00 P.M. Tuesday they heard a woman near a balcony screaming for her life and at one point a man threatening to jump overboard. Security officers on board detaining the suspect. One passenger saying a member of her family saw the victim's young daughter moments after the incident describing her as hysterical. She said, you know, she was just really scared. She said I just want to go and see my mom. I just want to see my mom. What's happening? Reporter: The ship departing for a seven-day crew taking in Alaska's breathtaking sights immediately docking in Juneau. Princess cruised, the number one cruise line in Alaska. Reporter: Transforming from a vacation in paradise to a crime scene. The captain telling the 4500 passengers and crew they would not be allowed off the ship. Some even sequestered to their rooms told to wait until investigators arrived to interview them. Every half hour the captain gives an update and says that the authorities won't let us off yet. Reporter: Well, this morning the "Emerald princess" is sailing the alaskan seas once again. Princess cruises releasing a statement saying our thoughts and prayers are with the family and all impacted by this tragic event. So sad. And the FBI is leading the investigation, not alaskan officials. Because it happened on the water, because the ship departed from the U.S. And the victim was a U.S. Citizen, the FBI has jurisdiction.

