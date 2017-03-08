Transcript for FBI joins investigation into HBO cyberattack

We move on to that giant cyberattack on HBO. The FBI has been called in after new signs that the hack which stole a script from "Game of thrones" is far worse than it first appeared and T.J. Holmes has the story. Reporter: Good morning. We hear about a massive hack at HBO. Not long after the season premiere of their crown jewel "Game of thrones" and the concern is immediately that is the season going to be leaked? Is it going to ruin it for fans? Now it turns out that a few leaked episodes or scripts from "Game of thrones" might just be the beginning of HBO's problems. The FBI is now reportedly investigating the massive cyberattack on HBO believed to be the biggest industry hacking ever. It's hard for me to fathom. It really is. Reporter: Sunday night hackers stole 1.5 terabytes of data that is seven times bigger than the 2014 attack on Sony pictures and equivalent to about 500 hours worth of movies. All they know how to do is steal things they can't build or grow themselves. Reporter: The hacker said the greatest leak of cyberspace era just hours after "Game of thrones" aired its third episode to a reported 30 million viewers worldwide. The hacker also claimed they accessed the channel's internal network and Paille system saying they posted stolen information online but adding to the mystery they did not issue a ransom demand. Over night HBO's president told employees we do not believe that our e-mail system as a whole has been compromised but the forensic review is ongoing. You better get to work, Jon snow. Reporter: In the past 72 hours "Ballers" and "Room 104" an written material claiming to be from the final season of "Game of thrones" surfaced online. The question is, can any company, HBO or not ever be fully hackerproof? They're certainly going to try. Let me give perspective. 1.5 terabytes goes over our heads. Talking about potentially in that much data 100 million pages of documents could fit into that data so it wasn't compromised as a whole, the e-mail system, but they don't know how many individual e-mails. Could be embarrassing. Way bigger than the Sony hack and that led to weeks of stories. In the head of the studio being -- losing a job over it. This could be massive and embarrassing for HBO. Wow. Could be. Thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.