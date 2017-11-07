Transcript for FBI joins search for 4 missing in Pennsylvania

Now to the race to find four young men who disappeared in Pennsylvania. Police focusing on this property that you're about to see making an arrest during their search and now saying they suspect foul play. ABC's Eva pilgrim is in bucks county with new developments for us this morning. Good morning, Eva. Reporter: Good morning, robin. This area is now the center of the serve. It's huge. Investigators say it's like trying to find a needle in a haystack vowing to do everything possible to find these men. The FBI now joining the search outside Philadelphia for four men missing since last week. Officials suspecting foul play. We have information that they know each otherment. Reporter: The family of Jimi Patrick reported him missing last Wednesday after he failed to show up for his job. His friends telling us he was a student at Loy oil la university in Maryland home for the summer. Family became alarmed when meoo a Sturgis didn't show up for work on a construction site. He didn't have issues with anyone. The same Friday Meo and Sturgis disappeared. 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro was spotted getting into a car and hasn't been seen since. This investigation, the leads are incredibly hot. Reporter: Authorities now zeroing in on this land. Searching more than 80 acres on the ground and with the helicopter by air. Investigators finding two major clues. Vehicles belonging to two of the missing men. One car found in this garage part of an abandoned home that backs up to the search area. Police taking a man whose family owns that land, 20-year-old cosmo Dinardo into custody on an unrelated gun charge. His bond set at $1 million. I think this arrest of cosmo Dinardo is a big deal. I will tell you, I've never seen a gun case in this country where the bond was set at a million dollars. So that tells you something right there that the police believe there's a lot more to this than just a gun charge. Reporter: Investigators also searching Dinardo's family home before arresting him. Their probable cause affidavit stating Dinardo was known to be suffering from mental illness and admittedly having been the subject of an involuntary commitment to a mental institution. An officer found him with a shotgun and ammunition on February 9th. It's sad because it's a beautiful little town and, you know, you hear this all the time. Never thought something like this would happen here. Reporter: Now authorities at this point say they aren't ready to name a suspect. We have reached out to Dinardo's family and his lawyer. We have not heard back. Robin. Eva, thank you very much. We'll talk more about it with Nancy grace who joins us. These four young men, they're thought to have known each other possibly. Just your initial thoughts on this case so far? Well, there's -- good morning and thank you for having me. There is no coincidence in my mind in a criminal investigation. You have three of these young men tied together. Two of them are best friends. The third an acquaintance, not as strong connection to the fourth but let me point out it has recently been reported that one of them has been a Facebook friend with Dinardo. That's very, very concerning. One of them a Facebook friend. What does that mean? Now, we know they're going on the right track because one cell phone has been tracked to this location. One car is there. Another car in a village, a shopping mall nearby, so they're in the right direction but I can tell you this, when you have seven authorities including the FBI looking for you and they're bringing in heavy equipment like backhoe, that's not good. No, it's not good. And that unrelated gun charge that Brad Garrett was talking about in Eva's piece, a million dollar bond. That is unheard of. When I heard that, yeah, yeah, you don't have to teach law school at Harvard to know this, on a gun charge, you get a million dollar bail, no, huh-uh. Number one, that gun charge had been filed a while back and didn't go forward. It was refiled and he was taken into custody now, why, again, that is no coincidence. As I said this is like a needle in a haystack because this is a 68-acre corn farm. They could be anywhere. But there is hope. They could still be alive. We got to cling to that hope. Where do you feel investigators go right now, Nancy? I feel -- I feel that they have to follow up on the cell phones. They have to do triangulation and not just that, texting because if they can unravel the motive that these four were together and in connection with Dinardo, if they were, then they'll have an idea as to where they may be and why. All right, as authorities say they have hot leads so hopefully it will come to some conclusion soon. All right, thank you so much. Nancy.

