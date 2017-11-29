Transcript for FBI releases surveillance images in missing toddler search

Also this morning a possible clue in the search for that missing toddler in north Carolina. The FBI is releasing these new surveillance images saying they could be 3-year-old Mariah woods who disappeared Sunday night. ABC's Steve osunsami has the latest. Reporter: Take a look. These are the security camera images this morning that the FBI and local authorities are sharing concerned that the girl in the photo might just might be 3-year-old Mariah woods. Police are asking for help from anyone who can identify the woman carrying this child. They were spotted at a Walmart in Morehead city, North Carolina at 9:30 A.M. Monday morning. Three hours after the girl disappeared. Priority number one is to find Mariah. Our focus right now is to find her, to bring her back and then to find out what happened. Reporter: With helicopters in the air and volunteers on foot, investigators are looking for any trace of the young girl last seen Sunday night. The FBI is sharing this missing poster asking anyone who has been in contact with the family since Sunday to come forward. I believe the police want to make sure that their story fits as they're putting the puzzle together and connecting the dots. Reporter: The girl's mother said she said good night to her daughter 11:00 P.M. In their mobile home. Whatever you want, just bring her home, please. Safe and sound. She's my baby. She's my everything. Reporter: An hour later her mother's boyfriend says the girl woke up and he told the 3-year-old to go back to bed. The girl's grandmother discovered she was missing the next morning. If somebody abducted this 3-year-old maybe they knew how to get in. Maybe they had a key to the trailer. That's the unanswered questions that need to be answered. Reporter: The girl's biological father who doesn't live in the home says he doesn't believe his daughter was abducted. Somebody just walked right up this there and grabbed a 3-year-old out of the bed and she didn't cry, she didn't scream. Nobody heard nothing? Four people in the house. Two adults and two kids and somebody just comes up and snatches the baby up and walks out? Reporter: Police point out that this girl needs orthopedic shoes to walk and those were left in the home directly behind me. That Walmart is Abo an hour away from here and authorities underline that that missing girl might, just might be her. Robin. All right, Steve, thank you.

