Transcript for FDA warns of the potential dangers of eating raw cookie dough

And, you know, now to that new health alert about holiday baking. The fda warning that raw cookie dough can make you sick. Even if it has no eggs and Diane Macedo is here with the details. Hey, Diane. Just what we didn't need. Another reason not to eat raw cookie dough but unfortunatelily this is for real and the fda saysette not only the eggs but the flour and sometimes just handling it can be dangerous. There's nothing like making holiday cookies or even better sneaking cookie dough in the process. Even tailor swift can't shake off a cookie dough craving. Now she's rummaging through the mini fridge and sees some cookie dough and now she's eating some cookie dough. Reporter: But this holiday season it may be time to ditch the dough. The fda says it isn't just the raw eggs that can make you sick but the flour. The concern is that the specific flour that comes from a grain that was contaminated with a bacteria, E. Coli, and that has the potential to cause unanimous illness. Reporter: They linked an E. Coli out break to flour. Others just handled it. 10 million pounds were recalled. Look at any flour you have in the house and see if it was on the fda's list of recalled flour. If it was, I would throw that flour away. If you have flour that you've subsequently put out of that bag and into a different container and don't know probably the safest thing go ahead and throw that away. Reporter: The bottom line, raw dough is a risk but there is good news, experts say there is a way to make it edible but only if you take important step, one, skip the eggs altogether and two, bake the dry flour in the oven before adding it to the batter and then enjoy. All right. I'm glad we were able to end on a good note and have another one for lovers of cookie dough ice cream. Most use pasteurized eggs and treated flour so those are okay, too and on that note, happy holidays, everybody. Enjoy that. I really appreciate you sharing,

