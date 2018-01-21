Transcript for Federal officials say flu epidemic has killed at least 30 children

We want to turn to the flu epidemic. Emergency rooms are getting slam. The death toll growing. Chef medical correspondent J Jen Ashton is going to break it all down for us by the numbers. Good morning. The CDC issued its most vent report. 10 more pediatric deaths this week. Tell us about it. Right, Dan. Flu by the numbers up to 30 confirmed flu associated pediatric deaths in the season. We hear about this every year. It does not get easier. It's a tragic sifrp wags. Right now up to approximately 75,000 confirmed flu cases. Most people aren't tested so the number is likely higher. Physicians said they're seeing more patients that are sicker. What numbers do we have to keep in mind. The key thing is the time and distance, time you can spread the flu one day before you develop the symptoms and up to five to seven days after your symptoms begin. In terms of transmitting the flu, the flu virus can travel up to at least six feet, that's by coughing, sneezing, breathing or talking. Keep your distance. What about anti-viral drugs like Tamiflu. We used to hear it was a 48 hour window. Now there's data that it can be helpful even after that two day ndow. It can shorten your symptoms in terps of duration by one day. If someone has been exposed to a person who has known or suspected flu, data suggests it can reduce the chances of that person getting sick themselves by up to as much as 80 plus percent. Multi-uses for those medications. Dr. Jen Ashton as always with tons of useful information. Let's turn to the weather. Robert is here.

