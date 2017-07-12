Transcript for Fierce reaction to Trump's decision to move US embassy to Jerusalem

New fallout from president trump's Poff to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and ultimately move the U.S. Embassy there. The president called the dramatic break a step toward peace but it is drawing a fierce reaction in the area and condemnation from a chorus of world leaders. Martha Raddatz has all the latest. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, George. Outside of Israeli support there has been condemnation of president trump's move across the globe. From the Arab world to European leaders who have called it regrettable, unhelpful and Palestinian leader Mahmoud abbas said the announcement could lead to wars that never end and shows that the U.S. Can no longer be an honest broker in the peace process and on the west bank you see there there have been protests this morning with Israeli police firing teargas into a crowd but so far the protests have been relatively small. Secretary of state Rex tillerson in Vienna this morning is calling the president's move just a recognition of reality since Israel has most of its government offices in Jerusalem, George. Yeah, one of the questions will the protest escalate? And at the heart there are competing claims over the status of Jerusalem and what it means for the peace pro set. Reporter: It's been asupered if a two-state solution was agreed east Jerusalem would be the Palestinian capital and west would be for the Israelis but president trump's announcement changes that putting the U.S. Clearly on the side of the Israelis claiming it all, George. Martha Raddatz, thanks very

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.